Steve Saunders returns to the Ravens

The COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore resulted in the suspension of strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders. The suspension has ended.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Saunders was in the building again this week, and that he was making the rounds and apologizing to players for his role in an incident that resulted in a six-day delay of a game that was supposed to be played on Thanksgiving night.

As FOX host Curt Menefee noted in response to Glazer’s report, it’s amazing Saunders still has a job. Of course, whether he has a job after the current season ends is a different issue.

The Ravens had never publicly named the employee who was disciplined for the outbreak.

The incident reportedly will cost the Ravens $250,000, but they lost no draft picks. They hoped that taking swift action against Saunders would result in a lesser penalty being imposed.