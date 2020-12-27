Sunday Night Football: Aaron Rodgers throws four touchdowns, Packers win 40-14

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 27, 2020, 11:13 PM EST
Tennessee Titans v Green Bay Packers
Green Bay looks postseason ready.

The Packers remained in position for the NFC’s top seed with a 40-14 victory over the Titans on Sunday Night Football, improving to 12-3 on the season.

Green Bay got out to a 19-0 lead in the second quarter, though two straight Tennessee touchdowns cut that advantage to five.

But from there, it was all Green Bay. Wide receiver Davante Adams caught his third touchdown pass on the ensuing drive in the third quarter. Then running back A.J. Dillon scored the first touchdown of his career to put Green Bay ahead 33-14.

Even when quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a rare mistake — throwing across his body for a fourth-quarter interception — the Titans could not cash in. Ryan Tannehill’s pass over the middle to Jonnu Smith fell incomplete on fourth-and-4 at Green Bay’s nine-yard line.

That was Rodgers’ first interception at Lambeau Field in a December or January regular-season game since 2015.

Still, Rodgers finished 21-of-25 passing for 231 yards with four touchdowns and the pick. Davante Adams caught 11 passes for 142 yards, tying a career high with three touchdowns. Adams is one away from tying the Packers’ single-season record of 18 TD catches.

Green Bay nearly had two 100-yard rushers. Rookie AJ Dillon entered the night with 115 career rushing yards, and racked up 124 on 21 carries with his first two NFL touchdowns. Aaron Jones eclipsed 1,000 yards for the second season in a row, tallying 94 yards on 10 attempts.

On the other side, Tennessee’s Derrick Henry finished with 98 yards on 23 carries. Tannehill had the visitors’ longest run, going 45 yards for a touchdown on a designed run up the middle early in the third quarter. But Tannehill was just 11-of-24 passing with 121 yards with one touchdown and a pair of interceptions.

The Titans inserted quarterback Logan Woodside for their last drive in the fourth quarter, and he threw two incompletions.

Because the Seahawks won, the Packers did not clinch the conference’s No. 1 seed on Sunday. But they will do so with a win over the Bears next week.

The Titans are now 10-5, but will still be in the postseason with a win over the Texans next week.

  3. Packers looked dominating tonight!! DOMINATE through the playoffs and you’ll win the Super Bowl!!

  5. Remember when Aaron Rodgers was never going to be the same? Savage coming along.

    Big game coming vs the Bears. First round bye and home field at stake…here’s to meaningful Week 17 football!

  6. I like defenses that basically shutdown the most bruising running back in the NFL; Derrick Henry 98 yards and no scores, compared to Packer rookie AJ Dillion’s 124 yds / 2 TD’s.

  8. Stop the MVP crapola. they showed his stats against Mahomes and Mahomes has better ones with more wins and more yardage. Sorry Rod not your year again.
    I do think he was cheated the year Pederson went over 2000 yards and missed out. His was a team achievement Pedersons a personal one.

  12. Aaron Rodgers is the MVP. There is absolutely no doubt about it!! What he does pre-snap is every bit as amazing as what he does with the ball in his hands. And the best WR in football is Devante Adams. What he and Rodgers do together is simply amazing. It reminds me of the relationship Joe Montana and Jerry Rice used to as far as how in sync they are.
    The Packers also found a perfect cold weather RB in rookie A.J. Dillon tonight. He’s a 250 wrecking ball who has moves and who can catch. I have been waiting all year for them to feature him and tonight they did it. He is really going to help the Packers going forward.
    All I heard all week was how the Titans Derrick Henry was going to destroy the Packers defense tonight. Well — it never happened and the Packers held him to 98 yards.
    The Packers must be the Bears next week in Chicago, which won’t be easy. The Bears have a lot to play for and have been playing much better of late. They are always a tough, physical team. But it’s all there for the Packers, too, and I think they are going to answer the bell and sew up the #1 seed with a victory.
    I hope the Titans end up making the playoffs, too. They are a well coached, tough, and classy team and they deserve to make the playoffs. Hats off to Derrick Henry for another sensational season.

  16. Rodgers will do what he’s done almost his entire career come playoff time. He’ll come up short..Green Bay fans, and Rodgers fan boys can’t stand the fact he’s Brett Favre 2.0… The numbers don’t lie

  17. Good time to be for the Pack to be peaking. Pettine actually came up with a plan to corral Henry. I expected Henry to run for 150, so holding him to 98 was a success in my book. Nice to see Dillon play well too – he even had a couple of receptions. Packers offense is firing on all cylinders.

    Next step, obliterate the Bears at Soldier field!

  18. Ima Payne says:
    December 27, 2020 at 11:27 pm
    Stop the MVP crapola. they showed his stats against Mahomes and Mahomes has better ones with more wins and more yardage. Sorry Rod not your year again.
    I do think he was cheated the year Pederson went over 2000 yards and missed out. His was a team achievement Pedersons a personal one.

    ——————————————————————————————

    You are wrong about the stats between Mahomes and Rodgers. Rodgers has more TD’s and a higher QB rating and less interceptions than Mahomes has. Mahomes has more passing yards.
    And — wins are a team stat, not a QB stat. Mahomes has better personnel on his team than Rodgers has on his.
    If Rodgers doesn’t win the MVP, it’s a complete farce.

  19. icouldcareless says:
    December 27, 2020 at 11:36 pm
    Rodgers will do what he’s done almost his entire career come playoff time. He’ll come up short..Green Bay fans, and Rodgers fan boys can’t stand the fact he’s Brett Favre 2.0… The numbers don’t lie

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Oh, look. The butthurt is strong with this one.

  20. One more thing — Mahomes had thrown 112 more passes than Rodgers had this season, heading into this weekend’s games.

  21. You can take your gimmick RPO running QB offenses like the Ravens and Lamar all you want. I will take Rodgers or Brady any day of the week. Mahomes is up there, and Wilson too, but watching those two old guys decipher coverages and sling the ball all around the field deserves more praise. It was fun for a while to watch Lamar and DeShaun scramble around and bust some sweet runs, but to win over time and especially in the playoffs you must make the right reads and be accurate. Period. You can’t win a Super Bowl otherwise.

  23. Rodgers is now 1-2 against teams with winning records. Mahomes is 7-0. I’ll take wins against good teams over stats.

  24. Aaron Rodgers — MVP! MVP! MVP!
    Packers — #1 seed! #1 seed #1 seed!
    Matt LeFleur — Coach of the year!! Coach of the year!! Coach of the year!!

    (This post was made just to jab Vikings fans a bit. It’s all part of our friendly rivalry with them).

