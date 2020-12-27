Sunday Night Football: Aaron Rodgers throws four touchdowns, Packers win 40-14

Getty Images

Green Bay looks postseason ready.

The Packers remained in position for the NFC’s top seed with a 40-14 victory over the Titans on Sunday Night Football, improving to 12-3 on the season.

Green Bay got out to a 19-0 lead in the second quarter, though two straight Tennessee touchdowns cut that advantage to five.

But from there, it was all Green Bay. Wide receiver Davante Adams caught his third touchdown pass on the ensuing drive in the third quarter. Then running back A.J. Dillon scored the first touchdown of his career to put Green Bay ahead 33-14.

Even when quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a rare mistake — throwing across his body for a fourth-quarter interception — the Titans could not cash in. Ryan Tannehill’s pass over the middle to Jonnu Smith fell incomplete on fourth-and-4 at Green Bay’s nine-yard line.

That was Rodgers’ first interception at Lambeau Field in a December or January regular-season game since 2015.

Still, Rodgers finished 21-of-25 passing for 231 yards with four touchdowns and the pick. Davante Adams caught 11 passes for 142 yards, tying a career high with three touchdowns. Adams is one away from tying the Packers’ single-season record of 18 TD catches.

Green Bay nearly had two 100-yard rushers. Rookie AJ Dillon entered the night with 115 career rushing yards, and racked up 124 on 21 carries with his first two NFL touchdowns. Aaron Jones eclipsed 1,000 yards for the second season in a row, tallying 94 yards on 10 attempts.

On the other side, Tennessee’s Derrick Henry finished with 98 yards on 23 carries. Tannehill had the visitors’ longest run, going 45 yards for a touchdown on a designed run up the middle early in the third quarter. But Tannehill was just 11-of-24 passing with 121 yards with one touchdown and a pair of interceptions.

The Titans inserted quarterback Logan Woodside for their last drive in the fourth quarter, and he threw two incompletions.

Because the Seahawks won, the Packers did not clinch the conference’s No. 1 seed on Sunday. But they will do so with a win over the Bears next week.

The Titans are now 10-5, but will still be in the postseason with a win over the Texans next week.