Sunday Night Football: Jamaal Williams is inactive for Packers

Packers running back Jamaal Williams will not play in Sunday Night Football. He is inactive with a quadriceps injury.

The Packers had listed Williams as doubtful after he missed practice all week.

Williams has 145 touches for 715 yards and three touchdowns.

The Packers’ other inactives are quarterback Jordan Love, safety Will Redmond (concussion), linebacker Jonathan Garvin, offensive guard Simon Stepaniak (knee), defensive lineman Anthony Rush and tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion/illness).

Brian Price will serve as the fifth defensive lineman instead of Rush, who had an illness this week.

The Titans’ inactives are running back Senorise Perry, cornerback Kristian Fulton, cornerback Kareem Orr, running back D'Onta Foreman, outside linebacker Derick Roberson (hamstring) and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison.