Sunday set to end in the Green Bay snow

Getty Images

There won’t be any fans at Lambeau Field for Sunday night’s game between the Titans and Packers, but there will be a fair amount of snow.

It has been snowing for hours in Green Bay and the snow is expected to continue into the first half of Sunday night’s game.

Titans players have been on the field getting used to the conditions ahead of the game. The team tweeted a video of center Ben Jones walking around the field with bare feet, which will help him get used to the cold even if he’s unlikely to find himself without cleats once the game is underway.

The Packers will have a shot at clinching the NFC’s top seed if the Seahawks lose to the Rams and, thanks to the Colts’ loss, the Titans will win the AFC South with a win. Thanks to the snow, the game would be fun to watch even if the stakes weren’t quite as high.