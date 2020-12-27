T.J. Yeldon tests positive for COVID-19, won’t play Monday

Getty Images

The Bills will not have running back T.J. Yeldon with them in New England on Monday night.

The team announced that they were informed on Sunday morning that Yeldon has tested positive for COVID-19. He did not travel with the team.

NFL teams have announced when players have tested positive this season, but they typically do not identify those players at the time or when they place them on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Yeldon has only appeared in three games for the Bills this season and he last played in Week 5, so his absence should not cause any changes in plans for the AFC East champs.