Ryan Tannehill’s 45-yard touchdown cuts Green Bay’s lead to five

Getty Images

Last week, the Packers got out to a big lead before struggling in the second half against the Panthers.

Could the same thing happen this week with the Titans?

Tennessee has scored 14 straight points after starting the game down 19-0. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for a 12-yard touchdown late in the first half, but he started the third quarter with a 45-yard touchdown run.

On third-and-1, Tannehill faked a handoff to running back Derrick Henry but kept it and darted up the field. The former wide receiver used his speed to break away from the Packers Defense and score his fifth rushing touchdown of the season — a new career high.

Green Bay got the ball back with 11:57 left in the third quarter.