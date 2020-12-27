Titans get on the board, but Packers lead 19-7 at halftime

Getty Images

The Titans looked listless for much of the first half, but got on the board after a Packers turnover on downs.

Tennessee initially blocked Mason Crosby‘s 35-yard attempt with 4:35 left in the second quarter, but the play was wiped off by an offside penalty. The Packers decided to go for it on fourth-and-3 instead, but Wyatt Ray sacked Aaron Rodgers for a 17-yard loss to give Tennessee the ball.

That’s when the Titans finally got something going, their first three drives resulting in two punts and an interception. Ryan Tannehill‘s 10-yard pass to A.J. Brown on third-and-4 kept the drive alive in Tennessee territory. A few plays later, the quarterback connected with tight end Jonnu Smith for a 12-yard touchdown.

Tannehill ended the first half 6-of-10 passing for 66 yards with touchdown and an interception. Derrick Henry has 35 yards on 11 carries.

Aron Rodgers had a terrific first half, going 15-of-18 passing for 140 yards with three touchdowns — good for a 138.7 passer rating. Rodgers completed throws to eight different receivers, but Davante Adams caught all six of his targets for 56 yards with two touchdowns. A.J. Dillon also had 51 yards on 10 carries.

The Titans will get the ball to start the third quarter.