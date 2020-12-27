Travis Kelce is the first tight end with multiple 100-catch seasons, Chiefs and Falcons tied at halftime

Getty Images

The Chiefs hadn’t been shut out in the first half since Week 4 of the 2016 season, a span of 73 games.

It took 29 minutes and 30 seconds, but that streak will continue.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit tight end Travis Kelce with a five-yard touchdown pass to give the Chiefs their first points of the game. It capped a 12-play, 78-yard drive and tied the game at seven.

That catch gave Kelce four receptions with 27 yards receiving. He became the first tight end in league history to register multiple 100-catch seasons in the first half, and is now just 32 yards away from George Kittle’s single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end.

Kansas City had a chance to attempt a long field goal earlier in the half, but elected to instead run a trick play on fourth-and-1 from the Atlanta 26. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins firing a deep pass to Mahomes down the left sideline. Safety Keanu Smith wasn’t fooled, covered Mahomes, intercepted the pass, and the Falcons turned that into a 98-yard touchdown drive.

Mahomes is 14-of-22 passing with 133 yards and a touchdown. He’s also Kansas City’s leading rusher, taking a pair of carries 22 yards.

For Atlanta, quarterback Matt Ryan is 10-of-12 passing for 129 yards and a touchdown. Ito Smith has six carries for 34 yards.

The Chiefs will get the ball to start the second half. With a win, they’ll clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC.