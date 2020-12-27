Travis Kelce sets single-season record for tight end receiving yards

Getty Images

Kansas City’s Travis Kelce continues to prove he’s one of the best offensive weapons in football.

With his 36-yard reception in the fourth quarter, Kelce set a new single-season record for yards receiving by a tight end, getting to 1,400 yards with the reception. San Francisco’s George Kittle set the previous record with 1,377 yards in 2018.

Kelce is the only tight end in league history to have five 1,000 yard seasons, and he’s reached the mark in five straight years.

Kansas City is down by four with 2:07 left, but the offense is on the move.