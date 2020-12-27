Tyreek Hill chases down Foyesade Oluokun after an interception

USA Today Sports

Tyreek Hill once said he wouldn’t chase down a defensive player like DK Metcalf because his quarterback wouldn’t throw the interception.

Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun had other plans.

Early in the third quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was looking for tight end Travis Kelce over the middle when Oluokun stepped in front of the pass to pick it off. Oluokun returned it 51 yards to the Kansas City 48, but got caught by Hill. The wideout tackled Oluokun and knocked the ball out in the process.

The Chiefs weren’t able to recover the fumble, but the defense picked up the offense by forcing a three-and-out. Defensive linemen Frank Clark and Chris Jones registered back-to-back sacks on quarterback Matt Ryan to set up third-and-22.

It was Mahomes’ sixth interception of the season, his fourth in his last three games.

Neither team has been able to score in the second half so far, with the game still tied at seven with 7:14 remaining in the third quarter.