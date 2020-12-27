Younghoe Koo: At that moment, I just have to come through

Getty Images

Some have said the Falcons are cursed. They may or may not be wrong.

Just a few days after he was named to the Pro Bowl, Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo missed a game-tying, 39-yard field goal with 14 seconds left. The snap and hold looked good, but the ball went wide right before it reached the uprights.

The miss sealed Atlanta’s 17-14 loss to Kansas City.

After the game, Koo offered no excuses.

“At that moment, I just have to come through,” Koo said, via William McFadden of the Falcons’ official site. “Next time, I’ll make that.”

Koo has been one of the league’s best kickers in 2020, having missed only one field goal until the ill-fated attempt at the end of Sunday’s game. But that miss might sting for a while.