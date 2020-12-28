17-game schedule reportedly a “go” for 2021

Posted by Mike Florio on December 28, 2020, 9:42 AM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
The NFL secured in March the ability to add an extra regular-season game as soon as 2021. For some reason, the NFL recently had been coy about whether a 17th game will be played next year.

The NFL reportedly will exercise its prerogative to add a game, starting in 2021.

“An announcement may not come for weeks, if not months,” the article at NFL.com explains. The fact that the report appears on the website owned by the NFL necessarily constitutes a de facto announcement, however. (Indeed, if there were important strategic reasons for continuing to keep the intended expansion of the schedule under wraps, it wouldn’t have been published by NFL.com and openly discussed on NFL Network.)

The report explains that the delay in the official announcement arises from the reality that “the NFL must first negotiate at least one new media contract in order to make the move to 17 games.” The mere fact that this report emerged suggests that the negotiation possibly has been completed (even if on an unofficial basis), perhaps as part of the broader renewal/extension of media rights that have been in the works for months.

The extra game means an extra weekend of action, with 17 games per team spread over 18 weeks. As PFT previously explained, the 17th game will be, for each team, a fifth interconference matchup against an opponent that finished in the same spot in a corresponding division.

The league has wanted to expand the regular season for more than a decade, using the potential shrinkage of the preseason to justify it. The owners, per the report, still haven’t decided whether a 17-game season will include two or three preseason games.

Our guess? The preseason will drop from four to three, leaving 20 total games in the full-season inventory. Then, if/when the league adds an 18th regular-season game, the preseason will cut to two.

As the league tries to repair the financial damage caused by the pandemic, 18 games could be on the table sooner than later. Possibly, 18 games could be part of the looming negotiations with the union on a 2021 salary cap.

Maybe that’s why the league has let it be known now that there will be 17 games in 2021. Maybe, as the NFL and the NFL Players Association move toward the time for figuring out the 2021 cap, the league wants to nudge the door open on 18 games.

Closing the door on the 17-game discussion could be the best way to do that.

19 responses to “17-game schedule reportedly a “go” for 2021

  1. Would not be shocked to see an 18 game regular season in 2021 to make up for all the lost revenue in 2020.

    In addition the owners need to expand game day rosters, its way over due.

  4. Leave it the way it was 16 regular season games and 12 playoff teams – 4 Byes.

    Added game will only diminish league records & quality of play…oh well guess greed wins

    again.

  5. Billionaires need to make sure they can feed their family too. In order to do that, they must put the safety of their employees at risk and dilute their product.

  7. If the NFLPA has any sense (and it’s not clear their leadership always does), they should negotiate in exchange for the 17/18-game schedule the Monday night doubleheader in place of Thursday night. Give ABC the main MNF game, and Fox/NFLN the secondary… late afternoon kick if it’s Eastern/Central time zone teams, late night if it’s Mountain/Pacific teams. The only Thursday night games should be the season opener and Thanksgiving night.

  11. At the risk of sounding like “Get off my lawn!”, I personally do not like the 17 game season.

    I’m a numbers guy. So when you see Barry Sanders running for 2,053 yards in 16 games, and then you see Derrick Henry running for 2,100 in 17 games… my calculator does not compute.

    Records are made to be broken, but when you change the path to those numbers, it taints the entire prestige of the number.

  12. When can we start thinking about an 18 game schedule. How about we have 10 teams in each conference in the playoffs? Money, Money, Money!!!

  13. Next up, the league moves to an 18 game season, 4 new NFL expansion teams and PED tests only on the 1st day of the league year. You’ll be able to watch a game toward the end of the season during everyday of the week.

  17. I’m sure they’ll use it to screw the raiders somehow!

    Your Raiders can screw themselves with their average QB and their celebrity coach no matter if it’s 15 games or 18

  18. The season has been 12 games, 14 games, and 16 games. The sanctity of records is NOT a good argument. Especially with rules that favor the passing game over defenses and run game.

    On top of that, player safety is not a good argument in a vacuum. Why? Because player safety is complex. If they keep some of this covid-19-related 3 week IR and other roster flexibility and expand rosters, you create more player jobs for UDFA types and old veterans alike. You allow injured players to not be rushed back because they are “taking up a roster spot” and adding a 17 or 18th game just means there’s more reason to let players heal up properly for a stretch run.

    The biggest thing is the well being of the players. Does a 17th or 18th game make their well being better or worse? Well, I know people don’t like this answer, but ITS COMPLEX. It depends.

    if we can have 3 week IR stints, expanded rosters, etc. THen there’s more money, more jobs, less pressure to play injured. All of that is a good thing.

    They should add 1 more bye week tho and then have the superbowl line up with Presidents’ day. Then you have a natural holliday after the Big Game. This should be obvious.

