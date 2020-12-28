49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams out Sunday

Getty Images

The 49ers will be at much less than full strength when they meet the Seahawks in Sunday’s season finale.

San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk suffered a high ankle sprain on Saturday and offensive tackle Trent Williams has a sprained elbow, and both will miss Sunday’s game.

The 49ers have been plagued by injuries all season, but they’re still playing competitive football, including a victory over the Cardinals on Saturday. But it will be even harder for them to keep competing with two more key players out.

Although the 49ers are out of playoff contention, Sunday’s game is a potentially big one for the Seahawks, who are still in contention for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye.