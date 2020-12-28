Adam Gase “can’t worry about” impact two wins will have on future with Jets

Getty Images

The Jets are on a two-game winning streak after a 23-16 home win over the Browns that assured they will not wind up with the first overall pick in next year’s draft.

Outside of that, little has been assured about the team’s future. That includes the status of head coach Adam Gase, who seemed sure to be fired when the team lost their first 13 games of the season. That losing streak makes a good case for parting ways with Gase, but he was asked if he thought the two wins will make him likelier to return for a third season.

Gase called that “something I can’t worry about” and said he hasn’t spoken to team president Christopher Johnson about his future.

“I haven’t thought about it,” Gase said, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “I haven’t had any discussions with Christopher about any of this. My job is to get us ready for the next game, so that’s what I’m going to worry about.”

The Jets went from 1-8 to 7-9 last season, which led to questions about why the team couldn’t have played better early in the season. One could ask the same question about the last two weeks and whether there’s reason to think that another year with Gase would play out any differently.