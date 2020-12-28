Andy Reid plans to rest some starters in Week 17

Getty Images

The Chiefs clinched the AFC’s No. 1 seed on Sunday, which means they’ll have the conference’s only playoff bye this season.

Now head coach Andy Reid will give some of his players an additional week off.

“There’s certain guys that will have an opportunity to rest,” Reid said Monday, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. “I’ve done that in the past. I’ve rested players, yes.”

Per Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, Reid emphasized that the Chiefs are a veteran group that won’t forget the plays. Plus, many of them could use the break after experiencing the wear and tear of the season.

Reid’s history with resting players dates back a long time, but when he did it in 2017, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got his first start against the Broncos. That was before everyone knew just how good Mahomes would be and Kansas City won that game 27-24.

Mahomes would presumably be one of the players resting for the Chargers’ annual trip to the midwest on Sunday. Though Reid didn’t specify exactly who is slated to rest, he did say Chad Henne would be the club’s quarterback if Mahomes doesn’t play.