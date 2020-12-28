Bills on their way to a sweep of the Patriots, up 24-9 at halftime

Getty Images

It’s a strange night at Gillette Stadium. Playing in an empty stadium, the Patriots are hosting a game while eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since Dec. 24, 2000.

The Patriots are headed to their first losing season since they went 5-11 in 2000, Bill Belichick’s first year as the team’s head coach.

The Patriots, who are 6-8, are getting blown out by the AFC East champion Bills, down 24-9 at halftime.

Josh Allen has 173 passing yards and two touchdowns for the Bills, who are attempting to sweep the Patriots for the first time since 1999. The Bills (11-3) also are trying to get to 12 wins for the first time since 1993.

Allen threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Lee Smith, and Stefon Diggs scored on a 50-yard catch-and-run. Zack Moss scored the Bills’ first touchdown on a 5-yard run.

Allen leads the Bills in rushing with 32 yards on three carries, including a kneel down to end the half.

The Bills have 255 yards.

The Patriots have 144 yards, with Cam Newton running for a nifty 9-yard touchdown. Newton has 24 yards on four carries, but he has completed only 5 of 10 passes for 34 yards.