Bills put John Brown on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

As reported, the Bills won’t have wide receiver John Brown in the lineup on Monday night but the ankle injury that put him on injured reserve is not the only reason why he won’t play.

The Bills announced on Monday that Brown has been taken off injured reserve, but has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also placed a pair of practice squad players — running back Christian Wade and safety Josh Thomas — on the reserve list.

Per the team, all three players are on the list as close contacts to running back T.J. Yeldon. The Bills announced that Yeldon tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The Bills also announced that they have promoted quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad for Monday night’s game against the Patriots.