Bills take 10-3 lead on Patriots after fake punt

The Bills and Patriots receivers are having a hard time holding onto passes tonight. It is Bills cornerback Siran Neal who has made the biggest catch so far.

Neal caught a 13-yard pass from safety Jaquan Johnson on fourth-and-five from their own 35. The Patriots failed to cover either gunner, allowing Johnson to take the direct snap and throw for a first-down conversion.

It led to the game’s first touchdown.

After the teams traded field goals, the Bills went 70 yards in 12 plays. Zack Moss scored on a 5-yard run.

That came two plays after Josh Allen’s pass intended for Stefon Diggs was intercepted by J.C. Jackson. Adam Butler, though, was offsides, negating the turnover.

The Bills have 114 yards after two possessions.