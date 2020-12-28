Browns can get wide receivers back on Thursday

Getty Images

The Browns should be in better shape at the wide receiver position for their Week 17 game against the Steelers.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and KhaDarel Hodge will be able to return to the team on Thursday as long as they continue to test negative for COVID-19. All four players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday as high-risk close contacts of someone who tested positive.

“We absolutely have to learn from this,” Stefanski said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com.

The Browns signed wide receiver Alexander Hollins off of Minnesota’s practice squad on Monday. Marvin Hall, Ja’Marcus Bradley, and Derrick Willies were the team’s wideouts for Sunday’s loss to the Jets.

Left tackle Jedrick Wills and right guard Wyatt Teller were also out on Sunday. Wills was sick and Teller has an injured ankle, but there wasn’t much of an update on either player on Monday.