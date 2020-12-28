Browns sign Alexander Hollins off Vikings practice squad

Getty Images

The Browns were short on wide receivers in Sunday’s loss to the Jets and they moved to add one to the roster on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Alexander Hollins off of the Vikings practice squad. The NFL recently changed rules for players moving between teams to make it possible for a player already in the COVID-19 testing protocols to join a new team without delay.

Other COVID-19 protocols were the reason why the Browns were short on wideouts Sunday. Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and KhaDarel Hodge all went on the reserve/COVID-19 list after high-risk close contact with someone who tested positive.

Practice squad call-up Ja’Marcus Bradley had five catches for 60 yards on Sunday. Marvin Hall had the only other catch by a wideout.

Hollins had two catches for 46 yards in five games with the Vikings last season. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was the Vikings offensive coordinator at the time.