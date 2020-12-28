Bucs hope to get Ronald Jones back this week

Getty Images

The Buccaneers won’t be resting their starters for their Week 17 game against the Falcons, but it remains to be seen if running back Ronald Jones will be joining them.

Jones has missed the last two games while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jones could be cleared this week, but head coach Bruce Arians said on Monday that he wasn’t sure when they might happen and when Jones might be able to work with the team.

“Your guess is as good as mine still. Hopefully he’s clearing the COVID and we get him in the building to look at him,” Jones said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

Jones also had surgery to repair a broken finger this month, so the team will also need to see how he’s recovered from that injury before deciding if he plays in the regular season finale.