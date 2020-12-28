Cam Newton gets his 12th rushing touchdown of the season

Getty Images

Cam Newton had a vintage Cam Newton touchdown run Monday night.

He avoided the sack of Mario Addison and then broke three other tackles on the way to the end zone. The 9-yard touchdown run narrowed the Bills’ lead to 10-9 after Nick Folk‘s extra point was wide left.

It was Newton’s 12th rushing touchdown this season.

Newton owns the record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season with 14 in his rookie season of 2011. The second-most rushing touchdowns for a quarterback in a season is 12 set by Steve Grogan of the Patriots in 1976.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has 11 rushing touchdowns this season and now has a lower leg injury.

Newton has 70 career rushing touchdowns, extending his NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

He has only five passing touchdowns this season.