Cardinals put Kylie Fitts on IR, activate Lamont Gaillard

Getty Images

The Cardinals placed another outside linebacker on injured reserve on Monday.

The team announced that Kylie Fitts has been placed on the list with a hand injury. Dennis Gardeck was put on the list last week and Chandler Jones has missed most of the season.

Fitts saw some time on defense, but most of his playing time came on special teams. Fitts was credited with nine tackles in 13 games and he forced a fumble against the Giants in Week 15.

The Cardinals filled his roster spot by activating Lamon Gaillard. He was on the exempt list after leaving the team to be present for the birth of his child.

Gaillard has appeared in 13 games and made two starts this season.