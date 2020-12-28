Damien Harris won’t play, but David Andrews is active

Getty Images

Damien Harris had 16 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown against the Bills in Week 8, a 24-21 loss. The Patriots won’t have the running back for Monday Night Football.

Harris, who hasn’t played since Week 14 because of an ankle injury, will miss another game.

The Patriots listed 20 players as questionable on their injury report Saturday. Besides Harris, linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (shoulder), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and linebacker Shilique Calhoun (knee) won’t play.

The team’s other inactives are quarterback Brian Hoyer and center Marcus Martin, who just joined the team.

Center David Andrews (calf) will play for the Patriots.

The Bills’ inactives are quarterback Jake Fromm, quarterback Davis Webb, fullback/tight end Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstring) and defensive end Trent Murphy.