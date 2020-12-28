Deshaun Watson says he’ll play in Week 17

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson needed help from trainers after being strip-sacked by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard late in Sunday’s 37-31 loss, but he was back on the field for the final two plays of the game.

Head coach Romeo Crennel said after the game that Watson’s “arm got hit as he was delivering the ball” and that there wasn’t concern about the injury being major, but that they will “do scans and scopes” to make sure that’s the case.

With the 4-11 Texans playing for nothing other than draft positioning in their season finale against the Titans and Watson a big piece of their future, it’s fair to wonder if the quarterback should play with even a minor injury. Watson didn’t sound like he was planning to get an early jump on the offseason, however.

“Yeah, I will,” Watson said, via Mark Lane of USAToday.com. “I’ll play.”

Hubbard’s sack was the 45th that Watson has taken this year and the 151st he’s taken over the last three seasons. Whatever happens in Week 17, Watson and the Texans need to figure out ways to get that number down in the years to come.