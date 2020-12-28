Doug Pederson “fully confident” he’ll be back in 2021

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2020, 10:52 AM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

The Eagles will miss the playoffs for the first time since head coach Doug Pederson’s first season in 2016 and their record will be his worst regardless of whether they win or lose in Week 17.

A 4-10-1 record is tough to swallow under any circumstances, but Pederson’s track record would seem to give him a shot at more time on the job. Still, the sloppiness of the team’s performances, the regression of quarterback Carson Wentz, and reports that team owner Jeffrey Lurie is unhappy have led some to wonder if the team will make a change.

Pederson is not among those pondering that possibility.

“I feel fully confident to be the head coach of the Eagles in 2021,” Pederson said on WIP. “The thing I’m most proud of this football team, we have been in the postseason three of the last five years since I’ve been here and that’s pretty good. We have won a championship here. We have gone through a season where a lot of our veteran guys are not playing due to injury. We are playing with a lot of young players. There is always going to be evaluation in the offseason and my job is evaluated as well. I fully expected to be the coach next season and I welcome the opportunity to get things right, get things fixed and take this team into next season.”

We should know if Pederson’s confidence is well-placed in the next week or so.

7 responses to “Doug Pederson “fully confident” he’ll be back in 2021

  1. Even if they did fire him I’m pretty sure he would have a line of teams willing to hire him right away.

  3. The guy could help his rookie QB out a little bit by giving him a vote of confidence and not being so scared to hurt poor Carson Wentz’s feelings.

  4. His willingness to take poorly calculated risks results in questionable decision making. He’ll stick around for 1 more year because he won a SB, but won’t last long after that.

  5. It does not make any sense for the Eagles to fire a Super bowl-winning coach just because he had a losing season. Too many injuries were this team’s Achilles heel this year. They will bounce back next year!

  6. There is no chance Doug Pederson gets fired. He’s a good coach who is well-respected by his players. A ridiculous amount of injuries this year. The Eagles defense had been a strength when they beat the Saints but then they lose 3 in the secondary, 3 on the D line, and they are playing their practice squad team on defense to try and win the Division. Not to mention their O line and a rookie QB. Re-set with or without a new QB and the Eagles will once again be as competitive as any other team next year, with as good a chance as any to do some damage.

  7. Yes Philly…please keep Peterson…Any coach that goes for it on 4th and 15 with the game well within reach and plenty of time gets my support…as long as he’s not coaching the Football Team…

