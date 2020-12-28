Doug Pederson “fully confident” he’ll be back in 2021

Getty Images

The Eagles will miss the playoffs for the first time since head coach Doug Pederson’s first season in 2016 and their record will be his worst regardless of whether they win or lose in Week 17.

A 4-10-1 record is tough to swallow under any circumstances, but Pederson’s track record would seem to give him a shot at more time on the job. Still, the sloppiness of the team’s performances, the regression of quarterback Carson Wentz, and reports that team owner Jeffrey Lurie is unhappy have led some to wonder if the team will make a change.

Pederson is not among those pondering that possibility.

“I feel fully confident to be the head coach of the Eagles in 2021,” Pederson said on WIP. “The thing I’m most proud of this football team, we have been in the postseason three of the last five years since I’ve been here and that’s pretty good. We have won a championship here. We have gone through a season where a lot of our veteran guys are not playing due to injury. We are playing with a lot of young players. There is always going to be evaluation in the offseason and my job is evaluated as well. I fully expected to be the coach next season and I welcome the opportunity to get things right, get things fixed and take this team into next season.”

We should know if Pederson’s confidence is well-placed in the next week or so.