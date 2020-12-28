Doug Pederson officially names Jalen Hurts starter for season finale

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has once again officially stated the obvious: Jalen Hurts will be Philadelphia’s starting quarterback this week.

“I want to continue to evaluate,” Pederson said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com.

Hurts has provided a clear lift to a Philadelphia offense that was stuck in the mud with quarterback Carson Wentz. Hurts was 21-of-39 passing for 342 yards with a touchdown in Sunday’s loss to Dallas, adding nine carries for 69 yards. But Hurts did commit three giveaways — a pair of interceptions and one lost fumble.

Overall, Hurts has completed 54.7 percent of his passes for 989 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 320 yards with a touchdown.

Philadelphia’s Week 16 loss eliminated the club from postseason contention, but the Eagles can still spoil Washington’s playoff hopes in Week 17 on Sunday Night Football.

No matter how the game goes, Philadelphia will have a lot to discuss when it comes to quarterback over the offseason.