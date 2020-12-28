Duke defensive end Chris Rumph declares for 2021 draft

Getty Images

Duke defensive end Chris Rumph II is headed to the NFL.

The redshirt junior posted a statement on social media stating his intent to enter the 2021 draft.

“I would like to thank coach [David] Cutcliffe and the entire Duke coaching and support staff for allowing me to be a part of DukeGang17 and molding me into the man and player I’ve come to be,” Rumph wrote. “To my teammates, this day wouldn’t be possible without each and every one of y’all for supporting me and becoming my brothers in arms. I love y’all for life. With that being said, I will be foregoing my college eligibility and entering my name into the 2021 NFL Draft.”

During his three seasons, Rumph made 17.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss.

Rumph becomes the fifth Blue Devil to leave for the NFL, joining defensive backs Mark Gilbert and Michael Carter II, running back Deon Jackson and defensive end Victor Dimukeje.

Rumph’s father, Chris Rumph, is the outside linebackers for the Houston Texans.