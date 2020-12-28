Dwayne Haskins: I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team cut quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Monday in a move that many saw coming after the events of the last week.

Haskins was fined $40,000 and had his captaincy taken away after being spotted partying without a mask following the team’s Week 15 loss to the Seahawks, but still got the start against the Panthers on Sunday. He was benched during the game in favor of Taylor Heinicke and, before the announcement of Haskins’ departure, head coach Ron Rivera made it clear that Heinicke would play in Week 17 if Alex Smith can’t return from a calf injury.

The move ends the 2019 first-round pick’s time with the team after 13 starts and Haskins wrote on his private Twitter account that he believes he will be better in the long run as a result of his time in Washington

“My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end,” Haskins wrote, via Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN. “I thank the team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience.”

Haskins can be claimed by any other team in the league, but catching on with a team come the offseason may be a likelier way for Haskins to continue his NFL career.