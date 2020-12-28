Frank Gore won’t play this weekend, due to a lung injury

Getty Images

If Sunday ultimately will be Frank Gore‘s final NFL game, he will end his career with exactly 16,000 rushing yards.

While it may not have been the last game of Gore’s career, it will be Gore’s last game in 2020. Coach Adam Gase told reporters on Monday that Gore won’t play in Week 17 at the Patriots due to a lung contusion.

Gore entered the NFL in 2005 as the first pick in round three, after suffering a pair of ACL tears in college. Following a decade with the 49ers, Gore spent three seasons with the Colts and one year with each of three AFC East teams: The Dolphins, Bills, and Jets.

Gore, if he’s indeed done, finishes third on the all-time rushing list, behind Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. With 3,985 career receiving yards, Gore’s 19,985 yards from scrimmage place him at No. 4 on the all-time list, behind Jerry Rice, Smith, and Payton.

The rest of the top 14 players on that list are or will be in the Hall of Fame. Gore undoubtedly should be, and hopefully he will be. Despite a bizarre cadre of Gore naysayers, he brought incredible durability and resilience to the position — especially during the years when he was pretty much all the 49ers had offensively.