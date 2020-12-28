Jaguars have draft picks, cap space to build a loaded roster

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 28, 2020, 8:22 AM EST
The Jaguars clinched the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Sunday, but the likely arrival of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn’t the only reason there’s optimism in Jacksonville.

In addition to the first pick in the draft, the Jaguars have a boatload of extra picks acquired in trades, plus more salary cap space than any other team in 2021.

The Jaguars have the Rams’ first-round pick and fourth-round pick from the Jalen Ramsey trade. The Jaguars also have the Vikings’ second-round pick from the Yannick Ngakoue trade, and the Browns’ fifth-round pick from the Ronnie Harrison trade.

And at a time when much of the NFL is expecting to be short on cap space, the Jaguars enter the 2021 offseason with about $75 million in cap space, the most in the league, according to OverTheCap.com.

So it’s not just about Lawrence. It’s also about having the resources to build a good team around Lawrence. The Jaguars could be loaded with talent in the years to come.

  3. Yep and just as you have all those draft picks playing well (assuming you actually hit on a few) and have the right coaches – they all come due for 2nd contracts and you can only keep 50% of them.

    Until you learn to draft consistently that allows you to build depth with staggered due dates on when “guys need to be paid!” – it’s hard to have success long term.

    Look at GB drafting a RB last year – had 2 VERY good RB’s on the roster but still did it. Why? because you’re going to lose guys, pay guys or not etc. Need depth.

    The RB they took just out rushed King Henry while scoring twice in a game where RB workloads should have been high.

    Jax needs to decide what type of team they want to be, have a plan to DRAFT that way over the long haul, not just this draft and then accept that’s the plan. Either you want to consistently be in the playoffs and contend or you want to go to the playoffs every other or third year and hope to catch lightening in a bottle.

  4. And nobody is going to want to play there still. Mr. Khan, just start the move to London already bud.

  5. Yes, they have extra draft picks and cap space. But, when your talent stinks enough to land the #1 overall pick, a few extra picks and cap space will not make you a “great team”. Even with cap space, it may be tough landing some of the top free agents, because you will have to overpay greatly to get them to go to a horrible team. And, the draft picks are only good if you somehow get every pick right, which no team does. Would you rather have a horrible team that has picks and cap space to possibly fill 8-10 more holes than a good team does, or would you rather have a good team that doesn’t have all of those holes and still has some picks and cap space to fill 2 or 3 holes?

  10. Do the Jags have the scouts and personnel department to know what the heck to do with those picks? Listening to draft touts is the fastest way to remain on the bottom.

  13. If I were drafting i would draft players from the nation’s top five defense and offensive teams and look top five players who lead the nation in passing rushing and defensive stats ,,also i would shake down the CFL for top flight players
    Jacksonville you owe me 10% for my expertise advice

