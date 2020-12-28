Jalen Hurts: Failure teaches you a lesson

Getty Images

The Eagles will not be going to the postseason after Sunday’s 37-17 loss to the Cowboys left them as the only NFC East team without a chance to win the division title with a losing record.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the offense got off to a good start in Dallas, but didn’t score any points after halftime. Hurts turned the ball over three times in the fourth quarter to ensure the Cowboys would stay alive at last one more week.

Hurts had only turned the ball over once in his first two starts and the rookie was adamant about turning the game into a learning experience. He said he believes that he and the team will “be better from this” in the future.

“That failure teaches you a lesson and that pain does nothing but motivate you,” Hurts said, via the team’s website. “That pain is going to continue to motivate me and I’m going to be better for it.”

Hurts provided a lot of hope for the Eagles when Doug Pederson finally pulled the trigger on starting him over Carson Wentz. Sunday’s game was a reminder that there’s still a lot of uncertainty about what the future will hold for Hurts and the rest of the Eagles.