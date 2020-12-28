Jamal Adams: We’re the best defense in the league

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2020, 8:56 AM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams lit a cigar to celebrate winning the NFC West while speaking to reporters after Sunday’s 20-9 win over the Rams and he made a bold proclamation while discussing the defense’s performance.

Adams said that he thinks “we’re the best defense in the league” and that comment is a bit less hyperbolic than it would have been in the first half of the season. The Seahawks gave up at least 30 points in four of their first eight games and gave up at least 351 yards in every game.

They’ve only given up that many yards twice in the last seven games and they haven’t give up more than 17 points in the last five games. Sunday’s win saw the defense stuff the Rams on a goal-line stand, sack Jared Goff three times, and come up with the only turnover of the game.

Head coach Pete Carroll didn’t go as far as Adams, but he did note that circumstances have changed for the unit.

“There were times during the season where everybody had enough statistics to go ahead and blow us out and like we weren’t worth anything on defense,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “But this defense is good, and they’ve shown it.”

The change in fortunes on defense propelled the Seahawks to the division title and the ability to keep things on track will have a lot to do with how long they stay in the postseason.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Jamal Adams: We’re the best defense in the league

  2. I’ve said before that their Defense will come around when the time counts. They are tough, they lead the league in injuries caused to opposing players, and they don’t play dirty. I wouldn’t wanna get hit by Wagner, Wright, or Adams.

  3. I don’t know about the best in the league but they covered up the Rams receivers pretty good and if a guy was open he wasn’t open long. that coupled with pressure on Goff he did not have that much time to peruse the field – many times he could only look at his first option and then had to bolt out of the pocket or chuck it OB or in the dirt

  5. wait a minute were you not just one of the worst in the league?! now your the best i think not dude.

  6. Man, some of these guys egos are so out of control. The crazy part is that he probably believes this.

  7. There is no denying the Seahawk defense has turned it around 180 degrees since the first Rams game. While being in the bottom 5 or 6 in sacks through that game they are now top 5 in sacks, maybe number one in the last 5 games or so. What does it all mean? It means they are getting more pressure on the QB, which makes life so much easier for the cover guys, which makes the defense so much better overall.

    It’s been said for years that games are won in the trenches and this is another good example.

  9. DJ Reed has become a force on that D. What a great pickup by Schneider to snag him away from a division foe in the Niners. He may be their best CB now and even better than Griffen. Dude returns punts too. Looks like a future star.

  12. Who have they played the last 5 or 6 weeks for offensive juggernauts?

    No one.

    Cards, Eagles, Giants, Jets, Washington, Rams – who amongst those scare you from an offensive explosion stand point?

    Mike McCarthy effect – beat bad teams and say “we’re a highly successful defense”

  14. They have improved since earlier in the year, However, their last 5 opponents: Eagles, Giants (a loss), Jets, WFT, Rams. Those 5 teams have a total of 20 wins and 54 losses. They might be the best defense over the past month, but that has not come against any great competition.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.