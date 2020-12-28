Jamal Adams: We’re the best defense in the league

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams lit a cigar to celebrate winning the NFC West while speaking to reporters after Sunday’s 20-9 win over the Rams and he made a bold proclamation while discussing the defense’s performance.

Adams said that he thinks “we’re the best defense in the league” and that comment is a bit less hyperbolic than it would have been in the first half of the season. The Seahawks gave up at least 30 points in four of their first eight games and gave up at least 351 yards in every game.

They’ve only given up that many yards twice in the last seven games and they haven’t give up more than 17 points in the last five games. Sunday’s win saw the defense stuff the Rams on a goal-line stand, sack Jared Goff three times, and come up with the only turnover of the game.

Head coach Pete Carroll didn’t go as far as Adams, but he did note that circumstances have changed for the unit.

“There were times during the season where everybody had enough statistics to go ahead and blow us out and like we weren’t worth anything on defense,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “But this defense is good, and they’ve shown it.”

The change in fortunes on defense propelled the Seahawks to the division title and the ability to keep things on track will have a lot to do with how long they stay in the postseason.