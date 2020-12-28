Jared Goff having surgery on broken thumb today

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Jared Goff is having surgery today on the thumb he broke in yesterday’s loss to the Seahawks.

Multiple reports say today is the day of Goff’s surgery, although there are conflicting reports about whether the surgery already happened or will happen this evening.

The Rams are hoping Goff will be able to play in the playoffs.

Although the Rams haven’t officially ruled Goff out for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cardinals, it would appear unlikely he can go Sunday, and that John Wolford will be the Rams’ starting quarterback. Wolford played his college football at Wake Forest, went undrafted, and has never appeared in a regular-season NFL game. He showed some promise with the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football.

The Rams will make the playoffs either by beating the Cardinals on Sunday or by the Bears losing to the Packers. If the Rams lose and the Bears win, the Rams will be eliminated from playoff contention.