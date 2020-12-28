Jarrett Stidham replaces Cam Newton in third quarter

Getty Images

Cam Newton started a 14th game for the Patriots this season. He won’t finish.

The Patriots replaced Newton with backup Jarrett Stidham with 8:33 remaining in the third quarter and trailing the Bills 31-9.

Newton played only one series in the second half, with the Patriots going three-and-out with three consecutive runs. So Newton finished his night 5-of-10 for 34 yards. He ran for a touchdown and 24 yards on four carries.

Stidham, a fourth-round choice in 2019, has played only four games this season.

He entered the game 18-of-33 for 212 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions this year.

Stidham has never started a game in his two-year career.