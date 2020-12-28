Jerry Jeudy: My dropped passes are unacceptable

Getty Images

The Broncos looked wide receiver Jerry Jeudy‘s way often in Sunday’s 19-16 loss to the Chargers, but they didn’t get much out of those throws.

Drew Lock targeted Jeudy 15 times in the game and Jeudy had six catches for 61 yards. The first-round pick also had five drops, including what would have been a touchdown early in the game and one on the final possession of the game as the Broncos were trying to tie or win the game.

The bad outing came a few weeks after Jeudy complained about a lack of targets in a loss to the Chiefs and continued a bad trend when it comes to Jeudy’s catch rate. He has been targeted 91 times this season and caught just 41 passes.

“Sometimes, drops happen,” Jeudy said, via Sean Keeler of the Denver Post. “I’m watching the ball come in. I just dropped it. And I’ve just got to focus on the next play. It just happened too many times. That’s unacceptable.”

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said the game “could be a defining moment” in Jeudy’s career and doing a better job of holding onto the ball will certainly be on the top of the list of things for the wideout to work on heading into his second season.