Joe Mixon won’t play in Week 17

Bengals running back Joe Mixon‘s 2020 season is officially over.

Head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday that Mixon will not come off of injured reserve to face the Ravens in Week 17.

Mixon last played in Week 6 and there’s never been much of a sign that he was on track to get back on the field. Mixon ran 119 times for 428 yards and three touchdowns before his injury. He also caught 21 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine have handled running back duties in Mixon’s absence. They combined for 29 carries and 160 yards in Sunday’s 37-31 win over the Texans. Perine ran for a pair of touchdowns in the win.

Mixon signed a four-year, $48 million extension with the team this year, so he’ll be back for offseason work if all is well with his foot.