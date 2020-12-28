John Wolford to start for Rams on Sunday, Blake Bortles may sign as backup

Getty Images

John Wolford is the Rams’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s big game against the Cardinals.

Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed this evening that Wolford will make his debut on Sunday in place of Jared Goff, whose broken thumb will keep him from playing on Sunday.

McVay sounded optimistic that Goff will be able to return for the playoffs — if the Rams make the playoffs, which they won’t if they lose to the Cardinals and the Bears beat the Packers.

Bryce Perkins is on the Rams’ practice squad and is currently the team’s only healthy quarterback other than Wolford. Blake Bortles, who is currently on the Broncos’ practice squad, will be offered a spot on the Rams’ active roster, McVay confirmed. Bortles spent last season with the Rams, so he already knows the offense.

Wolford has never played in an NFL regular-season game but has spent two years with the Rams, last year on the practice squad and this year on the active roster, and will now get a chance to show what he can do in a very big game.