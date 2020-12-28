Jon Gruden: Derek Carr will start in Week 17

Getty Images

Derek Carr returned to play the Dolphins just over a week after a groin injury forced him from the Raiders’ eventual loss to the Chargers.

On Monday, head coach Jon Gruden said Carr made it through the game fine.

“Derek will start and finish the season, just like we had anticipated he would,” Gruden said during his press conference on Monday. “Whether Marcus [Mariota] has a role in this, we’ll wait and see.”

Carr was 21-of-34 passing for 336 yards with a touchdown passing and one rushing on a QB sneak.

The news was not as rosy for second-year defensive end Clelin Ferrell. Gruden said he would be surprised if Ferrell were to play in Las Vegas’ season finale. He hasn’t played since Week 14.

Gruden said he’s hopeful to have defensive players Daryl Worley, Erik Harris, Nick Kwiatkoski, and Nicholas Morrow off the reserve/COVID-19 list if they clear all testing protocols. He also mentioned potentially getting defensive backs coach Jim O’Neil and assistant DBs coach Taver Johnson back from their COVID-19-related absences this week.