Justin Herbert on rookie touchdowns record: I think it means a bunch to our team

Getty Images

The Chargers may not be postseason bound in 2020, but they look like they’ve found their franchise quarterback.

Justin Herbert set a new rookie record for passing touchdowns in Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Broncos, hitting running back Austin Ekeler for the nine-yard score. Herbert’s 28th touchdown pass bested Baker Mayfield‘s 27 from 2018.

“I think it means a bunch to our team,” Herbert said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “I think it’s a season of all the hard work that we’ve put in this offseason, through these months of football and to have guys up front and some receivers and some running backs that make a lot of plays. It all goes to them.”

Herbert has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,034 yards, throwing only 10 interceptions. He’s five completions away from tying Carson Wentz’s rookie record of 379 from 2016. And he’s 340 yards from Andrew Luck’s rookie record of 4,374 yards passing from 2012.

“I’m glad we have the young man,” head coach Anthony Lynn said.

With his numbers and his team on the verge of avoiding double-digit losses, Herbert is a clear frontrunner for offensive rookie of the year.