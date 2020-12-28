Kadarius Toney skipping Florida’s bowl game, focusing on 2021 NFL draft

Getty Images

Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney will enter the 2021 NFL draft and will not play for the Gators against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

Toney, a potential first-round pick, announced today that he has decided to turn his attention to the NFL.

“I am so thankful to have been a part of the Florida program and will forever be grateful for my time in Gainesville,” Toney said in a statement. “I cannot imagine another program better preparing me for the next step in my career.”

Toney joins Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, who also has decided to skip the bowl game, as potentially highly drafted Gators who are turning pro.