Kareem Hunt on Baker Mayfield: Loss to the Jets definitely not all on him

After Sunday’s loss to the Jets, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield frankly said, “I failed this team.”

Mayfield was playing without all four of Cleveland’s top receivers and two starting offensive lineman, but he fumbled three times — including on a fourth-and-1 QB sneak late in the fourth quarter.

On Monday, running back Kareem Hunt declared his faith in the young quarterback.

“It’s definitely not all on him. There’s a lot of things a lot of people could’ve done better. It’s some things that got us into that situation,” Hunt said, via video from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “So honestly, he’ll have my back no matter what, so I’ll have his too. I believe in him to bounce back and I believe we all will because that’s not just on him, it’s on the whole team. It’s on everybody.”

One of the elements that went wrong was Cleveland’s run game. Though the Browns have been one of the league’s most effective rushing teams, they managed just 45 yards on 18 carries. Hunt had only 11 yards on four attempts — his fewest carries this season.

The Browns can still clinch their first playoff berth since 2002 by defeating the Steelers in Week 17. But like Hunt said, it’s going to take the entire team to bounce back — not just Mayfield.