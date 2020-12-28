Kliff Kingsbury “hopeful” Kyler Murray can play this week

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray got shaken up on his final pass of Saturday’s loss to the 49ers and head coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed the quarterback’s condition at a Monday press conference.

Word on Saturday night was that Murray avoided a serious injury, but Kingsbury didn’t do much to indicate what Murray’s status will be against the Rams in Week 17. He said it is a lower leg injury that the team will monitor over the course of the week.

“We’ll see how he feels this week. I’m hopeful that he can be in position to play and do what he does,” Kingsbury said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com.

Murray was 31-of-50 for 247 yards and an interception while running eight times for 75 yard in the 20-12 win.