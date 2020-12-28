Kliff Kingsbury: Kyler Murray’s backup “definitely” is Chris Streveler

Getty Images

The Rams aren’t expected to have Jared Goff in Week 17 after the quarterback underwent surgery on his injured thumb Monday. That means John Wolford, who played in the Alliance of American Football for the Arizona Hotshots, likely sees his first NFL action Sunday.

Could he face a former Canadian Football League quarterback making his NFL debut?

Kyler Murray has a lower leg injury, though Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he is “hopeful” Murray can play. A Cardinals’ win would send them to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

“We’ll see how he feels,” Kingsbury said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “We’re not going to put him out there if he can’t play at a high level and doesn’t feel safe to play. But we’ll just have to see how he progresses.”

Earlier Monday on 98.7 Arizona Sports Station, Kingsbury called untested Chris Streveler “definitely” the backup to Murray. But he stopped short of committing to Streveler starting over the more experienced Brett Hundley if Murray can’t play.

“We’ll cross that bridge if that comes up,” Kingsbury said. “We’ll see, organizationally, who would be a better fit at that time.”

Streveler played 35 games the past two seasons in the CFL for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, passing for 2,698 yards with 19 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.