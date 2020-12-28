Kyle Shanahan expects Jimmy Garoppolo to be 49ers’ quarterback in 2021

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo entered the NFL in 2014. Only once has he started more than six games in a season.

That came last season when he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where San Francisco lost to the Chiefs when Garoppolo completed only 3 of 11 passes for 36 yards with an interception and a 2.8 passer rating in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers flirted with the idea of signing Tom Brady in the offseason. They passed, giving Garoppolo another season, but he played only six games.

The 49ers could look elsewhere this offseason, too, or at least bring in some competition. But, as it stands today, Kyle Shanahan expects to have Garoppolo as his quarterback next season.

“Yes, I do believe Jimmy is going to be our quarterback next year,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan then was asked whether he could say with “100 percent certainty” that Garoppolo will have the job again in 2021.

“You can’t say anything with certainty,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “You don’t sit here and make promises on anything. When you build a football team, it’s your job to put the best team together year in and year out. People talk about Jimmy’s salary. Jimmy is like one of the middle quarterbacks in the league right now in terms of salary. That’s just how much they cost. So it’s not like it’s something ridiculous or anything like that, so we can work all that out. And, not to mention, look at Jimmy’s record when he’s been here. Jimmy you can win with. He’s proven that. He’s proven he’s a starting quarterback in this league. We had a couple of other guys who got opportunities this year who played like they have a chance at times to be starting quarterbacks, but they did play like backups overall. C.J. [Beathard] played like he has ability to be a starting quarterback two nights ago. He also did that in 2017 in a few games that we had with him. I remember him playing like that versus San Diego.

“But Jimmy, there’s a reason his record is what it is, and that’s why we paid for him to be our starting quarterback. And to think that that’s ridiculous with where his contract is, this isn’t like the first year. That’s how much quarterbacks cost in this league, and he’s right there. I don’t know the number, but I think it’s somewhere between 13th and 19th, so that’s nothing too big. That’s how much they cost. Now, you look into every avenue and you see if there’ something out there that can get you a ton better. That’s the same answer for every position, but you look at Jimmy, look what he’s done, look where he’s at financially, we better have a very good answer if you’re going to find something better than that. Jimmy has shown in one year that he’s the guy who can take us to the Super Bowl and I also think that Jimmy is going to get a lot better the more he plays.”

Garoppolo’s average of $27.5 million per season ranks 13th in the NFL, per overthecap.com. Garoppolo, 29, has two years remaining on the deal.

In 3 1/2 seasons in San Francisco, Garoppolo has started 30 games. He has missed 23 with injuries.

Garoppolo has a 22-8 record with a 98.1 passer rating.