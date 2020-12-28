Lions cutting Jayron Kearse Monday

Getty Images

Safety Jayron Kearse was not in the Lions lineup for Saturday’s loss to the Buccaneers and he won’t be playing in their regular season finale against the Vikings either.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Lions have informed Kearse that they will be cutting him on Monday. Kearse will be available to the other 31 teams as a waiver claim.

Kearse missed Saturday with a hip injury, but he has made seven starts and 11 overall appearances this season. He has 59 tackles and a forced fumble.

Kearse spent the first four years of his career with the Vikings and was a core special teamer in Minnesota.