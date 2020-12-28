Matt Rhule “leaning toward no” on Christian McCaffrey playing Week 17

USA Today Sports

Christian McCaffrey‘s 2020 season may have reached its end.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said on Monday he’s “probably leaning toward no” on McCaffrey’s availability for Week 17, per Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer. Rhule added he would know more about McCaffrey on Wednesday.

The running back has played only three games this year after becoming just the third player in league history to record 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season in 2019. McCaffrey missed six games with a high-ankle sprain, three games with a shoulder injury, and the last three with a thigh injury.

Last week, Rhule said McCaffrey was “dying to play,” but wasn’t at the point where he could.

Accounting for 374 yards from scrimmage in 2020, McCaffrey is still second on the Panthers with six total touchdowns.