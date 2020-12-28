Matthew Stafford hopes to play Week 17

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with a variety of injuries and the team is playing out the string on a disappointing season, but he isn’t looking to sit out Week 17’s game against the Vikings.

Stafford left Saturday’s loss to the Buccaneers after hurting his ankle and came into the game with injuries to his ribs and right thumb. On Monday, though, Stafford said that he hopes to find a way to get on the field in Week 17.

“If I’m good, I want to be out there, I want to play,” Stafford said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Stafford said that he does not believe he will need to have surgery on his thumb at this point and that’s just one of the questions about his future that will remain open as the Lions move toward a reboot with a new coach and General Manager this offseason.