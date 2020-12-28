Mike McCarthy: Boise State job is unique opportunity for Kellen Moore

Getty Images

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is a candidate for the head coaching job at Boise State and it sounds like head coach Mike McCarthy thinks he’s the leading candidate.

Moore recently interviewed with the school that he led to 50 wins as their starting quarterback and McCarthy was asked about the prospect of Moore landing the job after Sunday’s win. McCarthy said it wasn’t his place to share any information, but suggested that Moore and Boise State would have something to say at some point.

“As far as Kellen’s potential opportunity, that’s really not for me to speak on,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I think that’s something that we’ll ultimately speak on. I can only tell you that we think the world of Kellen. He’s done an incredible job here. We definitely respect and understand the uniqueness of this opportunity to Boise, himself and his family. I think at the right time, that’s really for Kellen and Boise State to speak on. I’ve probably said too much already, but we think the world of him.”

Moore is in his second season as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator. He moved from being one of the team’s backup quarterbacks to their quarterbacks coach in 2018.