Mike Zimmer: I didn’t do a good enough job getting young kids ready to play

After the Vikings were overwhelmed by the New Orleans offense in a 52-33 Christmas Day loss, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said that this year’s defense is the worst he’s ever coached.

He noted that the unit is “undermanned” due to the many injuries they’ve experienced before and during the season, but called it no excuse for giving up 583 yards and 52 points. On Monday, he said he fell short when it came to preparing a green defense for the challenge of facing the Saints.

“I think we had 17 missed tackles,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “We didn’t do a good enough job, I didn’t do a good enough job getting those young kids ready to play. . . . They can play way better than what they played, and I put that on me more so than on the players. That’s my job, and I need to get it done better.”

The Vikings will wrap up the season against the Lions in a matchup of teams that won’t be advancing to the postseason. Zimmer said that last Friday’s loss “wasn’t the game you want to be remembered with” and said he hoped the team would make a better final memory for the 2020 season.

5 responses to “Mike Zimmer: I didn’t do a good enough job getting young kids ready to play

  1. False Zimmer leadership.
    With the Saints running through them like tanks on an open street, Zimmer just played passive D and got steamrolled.
    No imagination or fight in defeat. At least send 11 guys at Kamara on the last touchdown.

  2. “I didn’t do a good enough job getting those young kids ready to play”

    ———————-

    While I understand Zimmer’s lingo.. referring to millionaire millennials as “kids” won’t go ever well.

  4. For a few fleeting moments, I thought they could make a post season run; now that they aren’t I’m actually glad. At best it would have been, win one and get bounced getting a lower pick. This was a mini rebuilding kinda year and if they squeak up to 7-9, I would consider it a positive year given all the: injuries, opt outs, and young guys that were forced in sooner than expected. This still doesn’t change the narrative that they need to get better (WAAAAAY better) on both lines.

