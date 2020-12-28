Mike Zimmer: I didn’t do a good enough job getting young kids ready to play

Getty Images

After the Vikings were overwhelmed by the New Orleans offense in a 52-33 Christmas Day loss, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said that this year’s defense is the worst he’s ever coached.

He noted that the unit is “undermanned” due to the many injuries they’ve experienced before and during the season, but called it no excuse for giving up 583 yards and 52 points. On Monday, he said he fell short when it came to preparing a green defense for the challenge of facing the Saints.

“I think we had 17 missed tackles,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “We didn’t do a good enough job, I didn’t do a good enough job getting those young kids ready to play. . . . They can play way better than what they played, and I put that on me more so than on the players. That’s my job, and I need to get it done better.”

The Vikings will wrap up the season against the Lions in a matchup of teams that won’t be advancing to the postseason. Zimmer said that last Friday’s loss “wasn’t the game you want to be remembered with” and said he hoped the team would make a better final memory for the 2020 season.